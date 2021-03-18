Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.47M

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 17, 2021, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $9.22. During the day, the stock rose to $9.42 and sunk to $8.58 before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEN posted a 52-week range of $5.94-$19.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -26.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $789.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.18.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 68 workers. It has generated 29,412 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -436,735. The stock had 1.59 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.25, operating margin was -1574.80 and Pretax Margin of -1484.90.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compugen Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1484.90 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 394.89.

In the same vein, CGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Compugen Ltd., CGEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was better the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.06% that was higher than 71.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

