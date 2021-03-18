Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) 14-day ATR is 0.26: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 17, 2021, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.97.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.20%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s Director bought 17,000 shares at the rate of 2.45, making the entire transaction reach 41,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 2.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,000 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of 0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.15.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.79 million was lower the volume of 6.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.69% that was lower than 204.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

