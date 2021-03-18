MetLife Inc. (MET) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.9 million

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 17, 2021, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) set off with pace as it heaved 1.42% to $60.15. During the day, the stock rose to $60.255 and sunk to $59.42 before settling in for the price of $59.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MET posted a 52-week range of $22.85-$62.05.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $899.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $762.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 46500 employees. It has generated 1,458,968 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.92 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. MetLife Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 7,742 shares at the rate of 59.52, making the entire transaction reach 460,776 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,436. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer sold 17,055 for 54.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 937,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,853 in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.52) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +7.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

MetLife Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MetLife Inc. (MET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.65, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.24.

In the same vein, MET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Going through the that latest performance of [MetLife Inc., MET]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.63 million was inferior to the volume of 5.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. (MET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.09% that was lower than 33.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

