Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is -13.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) started the day on March 17, 2021, with a price increase of 2.93% at $48.79. During the day, the stock rose to $49.80 and sunk to $44.22 before settling in for the price of $47.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$94.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.34.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in the upcoming year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 49.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.48.

In the same vein, NNOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.40% While, its Average True Range was 6.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.18% that was lower than 129.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

