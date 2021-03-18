Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) last week performance was 53.76%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 17, 2021, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 46.15% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $4.09 and sunk to $2.41 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZCMD posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$5.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. It has generated 173,055 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,054. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.72, operating margin was +24.47 and Pretax Margin of +29.48.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Zhongchao Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.24%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.19 while generating a return on equity of 30.20.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16.

Technical Analysis of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zhongchao Inc., ZCMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 28.0 million was better the volume of 3.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 178.80% that was higher than 99.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

