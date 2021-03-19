Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.40: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 18, 2021, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.39% to $4.15. During the day, the stock rose to $4.53 and sunk to $3.86 before settling in for the price of $4.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCF posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$5.56.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -22.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $833.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.40.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 124 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 550,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -806,546. The stock had 2.92 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.18, operating margin was -27.27 and Pretax Margin of -145.79.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 30.60% institutional ownership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -146.42 while generating a return on equity of -251.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.93.

In the same vein, MCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23.

Technical Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Contango Oil & Gas Company, MCF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.08 million was inferior to the volume of 1.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.24% that was lower than 107.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.