Datasea Inc. (DTSS) recent quarterly performance of 87.38% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on March 18, 2021, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.86% to $3.86. During the day, the stock rose to $4.30 and sunk to $3.39 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTSS posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$6.24.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58 employees. It has generated 24,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,125. The stock had 5.40 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.86, operating margin was -134.65 and Pretax Margin of -131.33.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Datasea Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.62%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -131.70 while generating a return on equity of -38.63.

Datasea Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.60%.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datasea Inc. (DTSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 55.49.

In the same vein, DTSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Datasea Inc., DTSS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.31 million was lower the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Datasea Inc. (DTSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.64% that was lower than 147.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

