Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) volume hits 4.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on March 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.53% to $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $4.57 and sunk to $4.43 before settling in for the price of $4.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$7.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $599.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33093 employees. It has generated 771,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,108. The stock had 27.53 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.91, operating margin was +12.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 26.90% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.06, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.39.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.06% that was lower than 61.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

