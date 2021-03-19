No matter how cynical the overall market is Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) performance over the last week is recorded -5.32%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) open the trading on March 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.24% to $5.87. During the day, the stock rose to $6.31 and sunk to $5.82 before settling in for the price of $6.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$6.34.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $844.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3524 employees. It has generated 301,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,736. The stock had 3.24 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.70, operating margin was +3.61 and Pretax Margin of -30.74.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Entercom Communications Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 47.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director sold 150,000 shares at the rate of 6.10, making the entire transaction reach 915,135 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 354,242. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 55,676 for 6.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 338,232. This particular insider is now the holder of 426,416 in total.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -22.83 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.97.

In the same vein, ETM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

[Entercom Communications Corp., ETM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.32% that was lower than 94.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.