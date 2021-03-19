Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) volume hits 1.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) started the day on March 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.36% at $3.00. During the day, the stock rose to $3.30 and sunk to $2.92 before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCY posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$4.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $161.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.30.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -182.63.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32.

In the same vein, ONCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.45% that was lower than 100.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

