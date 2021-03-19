Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) last week performance was 4.67%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) started the day on March 18, 2021, with a price increase of 6.80% at $1.57. During the day, the stock rose to $1.75 and sunk to $1.45 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.80.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5985, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1209.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 161 employees. It has generated 213,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,978. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.29, operating margin was -38.51 and Pretax Margin of -3.66.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.40%, in contrast to 14.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director sold 52,000 shares at the rate of 1.48, making the entire transaction reach 76,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 190,851. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 1.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,087,509 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -10.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1766.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.89% that was lower than 133.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

