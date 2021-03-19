Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as C3.ai Inc. (AI) last week performance was -12.33%

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) open the trading on March 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.90% to $75.81. During the day, the stock rose to $80.96 and sunk to $75.2501 before settling in for the price of $80.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $77.00-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.90.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 44.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,819 shares at the rate of 81.35, making the entire transaction reach 2,262,953 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,239,472. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 583,210 for 81.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,278,093. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,756,390 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.59.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

[C3.ai Inc., AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.15% While, its Average True Range was 8.65.