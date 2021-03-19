Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) 14-day ATR is 0.77: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) flaunted slowness of -6.33% at $11.83, as the Stock market unbolted on March 18, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.28 and sunk to $11.40 before settling in for the price of $12.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYA posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.97.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Paya Holdings Inc. industry. Paya Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.50%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.44.

In the same vein, PAYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Paya Holdings Inc., PAYA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.31% that was higher than 43.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.