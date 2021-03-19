Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) latest performance of -3.87% is not what was on cards

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) flaunted slowness of -3.87% at $1.49, as the Stock market unbolted on March 18, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.78 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4238, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1226.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 256 employees. It has generated 725,315 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -511,237. The stock had 1.27 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.18, operating margin was -56.68 and Pretax Margin of -69.74.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.42%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -70.48 while generating a return on equity of -144.45.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.29.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.2204.

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.42% that was higher than 103.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.