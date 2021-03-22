A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) as it 5-day change was -2.25%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.37% to $2.17. During the day, the stock rose to $2.21 and sunk to $2.02 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.36.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -904.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 498,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,257,847. The stock had 9.23 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.07, operating margin was -159.12 and Pretax Margin of -252.08.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s Director sold 16,715 shares at the rate of 2.63, making the entire transaction reach 43,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,976.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -252.08 while generating a return on equity of -37.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -904.30%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.65.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

[Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.33% that was lower than 131.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

