Annexon Inc. (ANNX) EPS growth this year is -107.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.24% at $29.83. During the day, the stock rose to $32.74 and sunk to $29.30 before settling in for the price of $31.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANNX posted a 52-week range of $15.33-$38.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.72.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annexon Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annexon Inc. (ANNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 41.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.23.

In the same vein, ANNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annexon Inc. (ANNX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.54% that was higher than 75.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.