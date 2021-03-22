Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) 14-day ATR is 7.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) flaunted slowness of -0.56% at $64.10, as the Stock market unbolted on March 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $68.61 and sunk to $61.91 before settling in for the price of $64.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTI posted a 52-week range of $17.05-$78.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.72.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. industry. Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.66%, in contrast to 68.90% institutional ownership.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.47) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -104.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in the upcoming year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.59.

Technical Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Applied Molecular Transport Inc., AMTI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.23% While, its Average True Range was 7.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.13% that was lower than 86.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

