Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is predicted to post EPS of -1.25 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.01% at $46.40. During the day, the stock rose to $49.07 and sunk to $45.10 before settling in for the price of $48.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCT posted a 52-week range of $11.22-$129.71.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 54.23, making the entire transaction reach 542,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 662,548. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 10,000 for 75.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 753,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 672,548 in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.88) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.69 in the upcoming year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 133.73.

In the same vein, ARCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.38, a figure that is expected to reach -1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.70% While, its Average True Range was 4.68.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.20% that was lower than 214.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) EPS is poised to hit 0.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 19, 2021, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) started slowly as it slid -5.95% to $9.64. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) last week performance was 6.27%

Steve Mayer - 0
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) established initial surge of 7.42% at $26.79, as the Stock market unbolted on March 19, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) 20 Days SMA touch -6.51%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) set off with pace as it heaved 3.56% to...
Read more
Markets

Clene Inc. (CLNN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.18 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.20% to $13.48. During the...
Read more
Markets

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) recent quarterly performance of -40.29% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.47% at $40.72. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $292.12K

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 19, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) started slowly as it slid -2.42% to $34.25. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.