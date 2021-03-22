ATA Creativity Global (AACG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.97

By Shaun Noe
Company News

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.60% to $5.29. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $4.64 before settling in for the price of $4.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AACG posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$19.75.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -22.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 768 workers. It has generated 18,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,092. The stock had 9.13 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.84, operating margin was -112.30 and Pretax Margin of -144.48.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. ATA Creativity Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.70%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -136.19 while generating a return on equity of -46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATA Creativity Global’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATA Creativity Global (AACG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.37.

In the same vein, AACG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62.

Technical Analysis of ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

[ATA Creativity Global, AACG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of ATA Creativity Global (AACG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.11% that was lower than 422.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) EPS growth this year is -44.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) flaunted slowness of -13.27% at $33.06, as the Stock market unbolted on March 19, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Veritone Inc. (VERI) went down -0.82% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.82% to...
Read more
Company News

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) surge 4.34% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price increase of 7.83% at $32.21. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) last month performance of 5.21% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 19, 2021, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.76% to $29.49. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is 9.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) established initial surge of 0.34% at $2.98, as the Stock market unbolted on March 19, 2021. During the...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) as it 5-day change was -4.89%

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.