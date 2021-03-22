Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 20 Days SMA touch -1.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on March 19, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) started slowly as it slid -1.43% to $74.98. During the day, the stock rose to $76.50 and sunk to $74.85 before settling in for the price of $76.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $58.49-$86.41.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $854.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $841.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34200 employees. It has generated 481,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,801. The stock had 12.18 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.31, operating margin was +23.74 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9 shares at the rate of 78.36, making the entire transaction reach 705 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,114. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 17 for 78.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 231,778 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.91, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.00.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.66 million was better the volume of 5.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.05% that was higher than 14.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.