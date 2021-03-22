Edison International (EIX) Moves 1.55% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.55% to $59.47. During the day, the stock rose to $60.28 and sunk to $58.52 before settling in for the price of $58.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EIX posted a 52-week range of $44.14-$66.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $378.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13351 employees. It has generated 1,017,002 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,352. The stock had 7.11 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.90, operating margin was +17.20 and Pretax Margin of +4.17.

Edison International (EIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Edison International’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 271 shares at the rate of 57.40, making the entire transaction reach 15,557 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,289. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 230 for 54.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,663 in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.44 while generating a return on equity of 5.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edison International’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.17, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, EIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Edison International, EIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International (EIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.44% that was lower than 23.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

