Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) volume hits 2.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price increase of 10.94% at $21.91. During the day, the stock rose to $22.08 and sunk to $19.7525 before settling in for the price of $19.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$31.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 14.57, making the entire transaction reach 291,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5115.98.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.68% that was lower than 120.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.