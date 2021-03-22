Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $292.12K

As on March 19, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) started slowly as it slid -2.42% to $34.25. During the day, the stock rose to $36.3625 and sunk to $32.005 before settling in for the price of $35.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREQ posted a 52-week range of $14.50-$58.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. It has generated 615,894 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -398,851. The stock had 59.93 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.92, operating margin was -71.42 and Pretax Margin of -64.76.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 63.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 9,416 shares at the rate of 50.43, making the entire transaction reach 474,836 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 308,086. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President and CEO sold 16,554 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 910,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,086 in total.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -64.76 while generating a return on equity of -31.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.35.

In the same vein, FREQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frequency Therapeutics Inc., FREQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.86% that was lower than 87.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.