iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) EPS is poised to hit -0.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price increase of 8.12% at $39.55. During the day, the stock rose to $44.07 and sunk to $36.50 before settling in for the price of $36.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITOS posted a 52-week range of $17.50-$47.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.68.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in the upcoming year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 33.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.97.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.22% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.

Raw Stochastic average of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.57% that was higher than 68.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

