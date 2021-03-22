Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.36 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.46% at $14.15. During the day, the stock rose to $15.38 and sunk to $14.14 before settling in for the price of $14.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LHDX posted a 52-week range of $11.55-$37.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.46 million.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,461,764 shares at the rate of 17.00, making the entire transaction reach 58,849,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,461,764.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -616.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.64.

In the same vein, LHDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.