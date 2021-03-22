NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Open at price of $4.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) had a quiet start as it plunged -21.37% to $4.01. During the day, the stock rose to $4.63 and sunk to $3.90 before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUZE posted a 52-week range of $5.05-$51.57.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 64.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. It has generated 82,537 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -557,476. The stock had 3.81 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.03, operating margin was -665.16 and Pretax Margin of -678.78.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. NuZee Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 19, this organization’s SVP AND CFO bought 10 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 90 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 19, Company’s SVP AND CFO sold 10 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -675.42 while generating a return on equity of -182.22.

NuZee Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.20%.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NuZee Inc. (NUZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 54.42.

In the same vein, NUZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84.

Technical Analysis of NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

Going through the that latest performance of [NuZee Inc., NUZE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 81094.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of NuZee Inc. (NUZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.52% that was higher than 86.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.