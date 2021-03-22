Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) last week performance was -5.98%

By Steve Mayer
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.65% to $44.30. During the day, the stock rose to $48.14 and sunk to $43.10 before settling in for the price of $44.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLMA posted a 52-week range of $32.12-$60.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.47.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.90%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Former 10% Owner bought 425,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 8,075,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,270,544. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director bought 1,160,000 for 19.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,040,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,160,000 in total.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by -$0.32. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in the upcoming year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 74.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.35.

In the same vein, OLMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

[Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., OLMA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.21% While, its Average True Range was 4.41.

