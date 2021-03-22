PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) 20 Days SMA touch 33.79%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.33% to $18.30. During the day, the stock rose to $19.44 and sunk to $16.56 before settling in for the price of $17.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$18.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $572.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.04.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.67.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

[PLBY Group Inc., PLBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.17% that was higher than 59.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.