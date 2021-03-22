Sonos Inc. (SONO) EPS growth this year is -298.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.00% to $41.57. During the day, the stock rose to $42.88 and sunk to $40.99 before settling in for the price of $40.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONO posted a 52-week range of $6.58-$43.71.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -298.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1427 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 929,452 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,096. The stock had 16.82 Receivables turnover and 1.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.12, operating margin was +1.10 and Pretax Margin of -1.51.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Sonos Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 72.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19, this organization’s Director bought 53,666 shares at the rate of 37.35, making the entire transaction reach 2,004,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,774. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Director sold 214,613 for 35.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,719,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -1.52 while generating a return on equity of -6.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonos Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -298.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.08.

In the same vein, SONO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sonos Inc., SONO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.86% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.42% that was lower than 67.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

