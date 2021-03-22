Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) average volume reaches $509.34K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on March 19, 2021, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) started slowly as it slid -6.07% to $15.63. During the day, the stock rose to $17.21 and sunk to $15.52 before settling in for the price of $16.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLIS posted a 52-week range of $12.60-$33.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 223.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.14 million.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 136 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -671.34 and Pretax Margin of -690.82.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Sr. Vice President, R&D bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 16,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Director bought 62,500 for 16.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,500 in total.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +663.36 while generating a return on equity of 180.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 223.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.85.

In the same vein, TLIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Talis Biomedical Corporation, TLIS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was better the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.