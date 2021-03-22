The key reasons why Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR) is -29.09% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ecomedics S.A.S. (NASDAQ: CLVR) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.83% to $13.80. During the day, the stock rose to $14.03 and sunk to $13.11 before settling in for the price of $13.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLVR posted a 52-week range of $8.02-$19.46.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.70, operating margin was -466.43 and Pretax Margin of -585.70.

Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Ecomedics S.A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.10%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -504.60 while generating a return on equity of -105.11.

Ecomedics S.A.S. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61.

In the same vein, CLVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR)

[Ecomedics S.A.S., CLVR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

