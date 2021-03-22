The key reasons why Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is -67.23% away from 52-week high?

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) started the day on March 19, 2021, with a price increase of 8.45% at $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $2.90 before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIG posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49 employees. It has generated 384,884 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,524. The stock had 9.45 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.68, operating margin was -34.07 and Pretax Margin of -72.44.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -65.87 while generating a return on equity of -113.62.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, BBIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38.

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.04% that was lower than 202.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.