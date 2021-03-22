Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) return on Assets touches -5.22: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 19, 2021, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73% to $18.32. During the day, the stock rose to $18.49 and sunk to $17.80 before settling in for the price of $18.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMPQ posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$19.24.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -531.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.47.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3920 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 361,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +23.21 and Pretax Margin of -102.89.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP/Chief Risk Officer sold 742 shares at the rate of 17.80, making the entire transaction reach 13,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,551. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s EVP/Chief Risk Officer sold 463 for 16.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 90,719 in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -107.63 while generating a return on equity of -43.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -531.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -54.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.02.

In the same vein, UMPQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Umpqua Holdings Corporation, UMPQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.59% that was lower than 37.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.