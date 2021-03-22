Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is 0.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $210.80. During the day, the stock rose to $215.53 and sunk to $209.21 before settling in for the price of $215.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNP posted a 52-week range of $109.61-$221.28.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $672.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $668.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $194.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 30960 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 630,911 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 172,771. The stock had 12.60 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.99, operating margin was +40.11 and Pretax Margin of +35.73.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Railroads industry. Union Pacific Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 1,491 shares at the rate of 215.00, making the entire transaction reach 320,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,633. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s VP & CONTROLLER sold 7,698 for 212.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,631,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,499 in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.38 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach 10.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.77, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.29.

In the same vein, UNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.88, a figure that is expected to reach 2.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

[Union Pacific Corporation, UNP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.64% While, its Average True Range was 5.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.07% that was higher than 24.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.