Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $964.07K

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.13% to $52.26. During the day, the stock rose to $57.36 and sunk to $47.56 before settling in for the price of $48.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSP posted a 52-week range of $37.00-$69.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 282 employees. It has generated 549,640 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,080. The stock had 2.83 Receivables turnover and 1.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.37, operating margin was +7.76 and Pretax Margin of +6.02.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.89.

In the same vein, DSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 10.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)

[Viant Technology Inc., DSP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.65% While, its Average True Range was 7.17.