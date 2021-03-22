Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) last month volatility was 16.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) open the trading on March 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.88% to $40.60. During the day, the stock rose to $43.55 and sunk to $38.795 before settling in for the price of $38.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOR posted a 52-week range of $25.32-$63.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -203.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Director bought 2,979,566 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 53,632,188 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,297,265. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s 10% Owner bought 555,555 for 18.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,999,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,833,959 in total.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2,483.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -203.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in the upcoming year.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.02.

In the same vein, VOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -6.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)

[Vor Biopharma Inc., VOR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.91% While, its Average True Range was 5.62.