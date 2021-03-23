A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) as it 5-day change was 30.32%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2021, Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) set off with pace as it heaved 23.17% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.67 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCA posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5 employees. It has generated 3,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,670,330. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -56071.81 and Pretax Margin of -54252.64.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$7.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$14.6) by $7.4. This company achieved a net margin of -54252.64 while generating a return on equity of -149.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.50%.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2761.07.

In the same vein, SNCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64.

Technical Analysis of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seneca Biopharma Inc., SNCA]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.75% that was higher than 116.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.