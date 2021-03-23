AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.72% to $1.39. During the day, the stock rose to $1.42 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -282.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3772, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8873.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3 employees. It has generated 3,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -63166.67 and Pretax Margin of -46477.78.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.62%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46477.78 while generating a return on equity of -36.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -282.90%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 59.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11628.12.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

[AIkido Pharma Inc., AIKI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1676.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.31% that was lower than 152.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.