Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Open at price of $27.48: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 22, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) started slowly as it slid -2.72% to $26.15. During the day, the stock rose to $27.63 and sunk to $26.02 before settling in for the price of $26.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCIV posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$64.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.58.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07.

In the same vein, CCIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Churchill Capital Corp IV, CCIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 33.27 million was lower the volume of 57.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.71% that was lower than 151.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

