ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) 20 Days SMA touch 8.88%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.34% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8577 and sunk to $2.61 before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDRA posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.18.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 13,696 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 15,066 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,580. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 12, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,304 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,619. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,276 in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -241.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, NDRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

[ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., NDRA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.53% that was lower than 132.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.