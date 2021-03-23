Energous Corporation (WATT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.45

As on March 22, 2021, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.00% to $4.51. During the day, the stock rose to $5.247 and sunk to $4.10 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WATT posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$7.69.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $269.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -47.50, operating margin was -9744.67 and Pretax Margin of -9724.17.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Energous Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Senior Vice President & CFO sold 15,633 shares at the rate of 4.40, making the entire transaction reach 68,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,964. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Senior Vice President & CFO sold 30,000 for 4.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 232,597 in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9724.17 while generating a return on equity of -93.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energous Corporation (WATT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 898.99.

In the same vein, WATT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energous Corporation, WATT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.43 million was lower the volume of 9.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Energous Corporation (WATT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.99% that was lower than 171.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.