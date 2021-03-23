Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) plunge -5.86% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.00% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5789 and sunk to $0.5409 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -696.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7356, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6581.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44000 employees. It has generated 83,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,255. The stock had 7.86 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.42, operating margin was -6.91 and Pretax Margin of -2.74.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 16.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 6,671 shares at the rate of 0.95, making the entire transaction reach 6,371 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,175. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s EVP and Chief Nursing Officer sold 5,313 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 651,486 in total.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -696.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.31.

In the same vein, GEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)

[Genesis Healthcare Inc., GEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0814.

Raw Stochastic average of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.09% that was higher than 122.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

