Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recent quarterly performance of 136.57% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on March 22, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 25.51% to $9.25. During the day, the stock rose to $10.1223 and sunk to $5.85 before settling in for the price of $7.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTE posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$13.31.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 53 employees. It has generated 16,723 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -205,154. The stock had 1.15 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -488.25, operating margin was -924.24 and Pretax Margin of -1300.18.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.43%, in contrast to 0.99% institutional ownership.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1226.74 while generating a return on equity of -255.50.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33.

In the same vein, IMTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.96 million was better the volume of 1.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 310.38% that was higher than 151.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

