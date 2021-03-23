NIO Limited (NIO) return on Assets touches -15.59: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on March 22, 2021, NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) started slowly as it slid -0.95% to $42.94. During the day, the stock rose to $44.56 and sunk to $42.58 before settling in for the price of $43.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $2.15-$66.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7442 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.52, operating margin was -28.34 and Pretax Margin of -32.18.

NIO Limited (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. NIO Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership.

NIO Limited (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -34.57 while generating a return on equity of -50.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Limited (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.95.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Limited (NIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NIO Limited, NIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 84.47 million was lower the volume of 110.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.84% While, its Average True Range was 3.79.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.32% that was higher than 85.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.