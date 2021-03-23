No matter how cynical the overall market is ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) performance over the last week is recorded -16.30%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.35% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.32 and sunk to $3.07 before settling in for the price of $3.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNET posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$6.19.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 449 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.17, operating margin was -2.91 and Pretax Margin of -2.10.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.54%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 313.13.

In the same vein, CNET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

[ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., CNET] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.83% that was lower than 202.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

