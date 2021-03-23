Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) return on Assets touches 94.61: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Steve Mayer
Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) started the day on March 22, 2021, with a price increase of 24.15% at $14.19. During the day, the stock rose to $14.30 and sunk to $10.31 before settling in for the price of $11.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCG posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$25.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 246.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 49 employees. It has generated 240,168 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 162,283. The stock had 10.23 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.11, operating margin was +66.76 and Pretax Margin of +67.57.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.24%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +67.57 while generating a return on equity of 115.42.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 246.30%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.55.

In the same vein, OCG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16.

Technical Analysis of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG), its last 5-days Average volume was 53.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

