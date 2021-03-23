Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) last week performance was 3.46%

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.58% to $2.39. During the day, the stock rose to $2.41 and sunk to $2.31 before settling in for the price of $2.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$11.73.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $675.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. It has generated 295,395 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -574,062. The stock had 1.88 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.90, operating margin was -113.21 and Pretax Margin of -194.34.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 0.66, making the entire transaction reach 264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,600. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2018 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -194.34 while generating a return on equity of -104.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.80%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 355.77.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

[Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.67% that was lower than 155.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.