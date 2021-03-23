ReneSola Ltd (SOL) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) open the trading on March 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.61% to $13.02. During the day, the stock rose to $14.3599 and sunk to $12.91 before settling in for the price of $13.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOL posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$35.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -40.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $870.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 159 workers. It has generated 750,453 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,638. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.73, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of -8.88.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s CFO sold 26,000 shares at the rate of 11.90, making the entire transaction reach 309,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,160,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s CFO sold 360,427 for 12.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,571,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 454,020 in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.41.

In the same vein, SOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

[ReneSola Ltd, SOL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 181.44% that was higher than 177.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

