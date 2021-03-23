Support.com Inc. (SPRT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.38

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 22, 2021, Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 231.78% to $7.10. During the day, the stock rose to $9.45 and sunk to $6.18 before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPRT posted a 52-week range of $0.96-$2.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1231 employees. It has generated 51,448 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,124. The stock had 5.84 Receivables turnover and 1.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.00, operating margin was +4.66 and Pretax Margin of +6.32.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Support.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s EVP CFO sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 5.50, making the entire transaction reach 412,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s President and CEO sold 19,910 for 1.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,053. This particular insider is now the holder of 821,369 in total.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.07 while generating a return on equity of 9.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Support.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Support.com Inc. (SPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $236.67, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.81.

In the same vein, SPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Support.com Inc. (SPRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Support.com Inc., SPRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 56.58 million was better the volume of 5.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Support.com Inc. (SPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 489.62% that was higher than 204.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

