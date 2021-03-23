The key reasons why Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -38.86% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2021, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.77% to $9.14. During the day, the stock rose to $10.50 and sunk to $9.10 before settling in for the price of $10.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 212 employees. It has generated 380,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,747. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.02, operating margin was -46.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.69%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.88 while generating a return on equity of -106.61.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.71.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON]. Its last 5-days volume of 26.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 22.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 217.85% that was higher than 171.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.